Claudia Winkleman's family: meet the Strictly host's famous husband, royal sister and kids

She's the glamorous brunette of presenting duo 'Tess and Claud' on Strictly Come Dancing, but when TV host Claudia Winkleman isn't donning sparkly dresses and cheering on the hopeful contestants, the star spends time with her family.

READ: Claudia Winkleman reveals she nearly quit Strictly Come Dancing for her son

But who are her loved ones? Claudia has been married for 22 years and is a mum-of-three. She also has well-known parents and a half sister who is a member of the royal family. Want to know more? Read on...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she's never told the Strictly line-up in advance

Claudia Winkleman's husband and children

Claudia is married to film producer Kris Thykier. Kris has been in the film industry for many years and has his name on the credits of many blockbuster films and television shows such as Kick-Ass, The Woman in Gold and Sky Atlantic's Riviera.

Kris and Claudia married in 2000 and the couple have three children together, Jake, Matilda, and Arthur. Claudia and Kris are generally private about their home life and rarely post about their relationship and children.

In 2014, Claudia's daughter Matilda was seriously injured and taken to hospital when her Halloween costume caught fire. Claudia stated that her daughter, who was eight at the time, had brushed against a candle which had lead to her costume catching alight. After the incident, the government subsequently tightened the regulations around costume standards. Thankfully, Matilda made a full recovery.

READ: Claudia Winkleman shares very intimate details about her marriage to Kris Thykier

Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she'll never cut her famous fringe

Claudia and her husband Kris have been married for 20 years

In July, Claudia revealed she nearly walked away from her presenting stint with Strictly. Appearing on Radio 4's Woman's Hour, the TV star said she phoned the bosses "in tears" because of her fear that the show would clash with her son's move to university.

"I phoned the boss of Strictly quite dramatically and said, through tears, 'Sarah I love you. I don't want to leave Strictly and Tess and I have agreed we will leave together when they're done with us, but if the first show is September 13, I'm out and you'll have to go with somebody else.'"

The mother-of-three added: "And there was a beat. And she said, 'Quite dramatic. We don't start that week.' I was like, 'Alright. I have to go and put up his posters.' It's not that I love him more than others love their kids, but this is something parents have to go through."

The couple share three children together

Claudia Winkleman's parents

Claudia was born in London to mum Eve Pollard and dad Barry Winkleman, but her parents separated when she was just three years old. It's clear that Claudia followed in her parents' footsteps by working in the media, as her mum and dad were both journalists.

Mum Eve is the former editor of the Sunday Express and her father was a book publisher. After her parents split, her mum got married again to the former editor of the Daily Express, Nicholas Lloyd, and her father also remarried to children's author Cindy Black.

Claudia and her mum Eve Pollard

Claudia Winkleman's siblings

Claudia was born an only child, but gained siblings after her parents' divorce through their subsequent marriages. Through her mother's second marriage, Claudia gained a younger half-brother called Oliver. Claudia also gained a half-sister through her father's second marriage – actress Sophie Winkleman.

Sophie has appeared in shows such as Peep Show and Two and a Half Men alongside Ashton Kutcher throughout her career. Sophie, now formally known as Lady Frederick Windsor, married Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Claudia's half sister Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor

The actress also attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor alongside Prince Harry in May of this year. In 2017, Sophie was seriously injured in a head-on car crash.

Luckily, Sophie suffered no long-term problems. In September 2018, she spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the crash and praised Prince Charles for his support and for helping her and her family through the tough recovery period.

Sophie attends wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor with Prince Harry

Sophie told HELLO! at the time: "Prince Charles sensed correctly that everything would be chaos at home, so he asked his cook, instead of taking care of him, to take care of us." She continued: "So, our lunches and dinners were cooked at Clarence House then delivered for weeks on end while I was in hospital and then still disabled at home."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.