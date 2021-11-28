Claudia Winkleman's show-stopping sequin blazer is the definition of dreamy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stepping out in another killer look on Saturday night, Claudia Winkleman returned to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for week 10, and as we edge closer and closer to the final, the presenter is amping up her wardrobe!

Revered for her edgy style, Claudia opted for a sequin blazer by Mint Velvet to host this week's live show alongside Tess Daly. Accessorised to perfection, the brunette beauty polished off her latest ensemble with the chicest white heels and black tight trousers.

Claudia Winkleman looked super chic on Saturday

Rocking her trademark fringe, Claudia wore her hair in waves for the occasion, a style created by Amy Short. As for her makeup, the TV star teamed her smokey eye shadow with voluminous lashes and a nude lip.

Joined by her good friend and co-host Tess Daly, Claudia's partner in crime donned an equally fabulous outfit for the live show. Modelling a killer red dress with matching red lips, the dynamic duo had viewers swooning over their outfits.

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Claudia's a huge fan of sequins and last week she wowed in a sparkling tuxedo dress ​​by high street favourite Zara, adding matching heels.

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, the mum-of-two made sure to tag her trusty stylist Sinead McKeefry.

Last week Claudia stunned in a a sparkling tuxedo dress ​​from Zara

The pair have become good friends over the years after working on the BBC series, and Sinead has previously opened up to HELLO! About how relaxed both Claudia and Tess are when it comes to choosing their outfits each week:

"The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama," she said.

