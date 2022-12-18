Jennifer Hudson looks back on emotional tribute from Kelly Rowland The American Idol star has had a remarkable legacy

Jennifer Hudson has had quite the legacy to live up to in her career, not only a superstar of music, movies, and television, but also part of the coveted EGOT club.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson remembers late mom in emotional speech as she fights back tears

The superstar was wiping away tears during a star-studded moment that she couldn't help gush about on social media, watch the video below to relive the moment with her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson brought to tears during star-studded moment

Loading the player...

"I can't help but to think of my mother, she'd say, 'Jenny, you're always crying.' I did not expect to start crying," Jennifer said after accepting her Glamour Woman of the Year honor.

"It is about the difference that we make in the world in the world that we're in, and using our platforms is nothing like seeing others being blessed in my blessing—that's what's happening right here, right now. So, I want to encourage everyone to continue to use their platforms."

TRENDING NOW: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes social media exit amid GMA3 drama

In an interview with Glamour ahead of her honor, the singer talked about the significance of having her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“Everything I've dreamt of I've been able to achieve," she said. "I want to be able to give others a platform and opportunity since I've been blessed to be able to do so much in my life. It's like, Okay, who can I help?"

Jennifer experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to her talk show

Jennifer first made it big through her appearance on the third season of American Idol, where she quickly became a major fan and judge favorite thanks to her powerhouse vocals and stage presence.

She finished in seventh place, however, to the shock of the contestants and judges, and upon her elimination, eventual winner Fantasia even said: "You are my American Idol," while holding her in an embrace.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's son's famous potential 'girlfriend' revealed

ALSO POPULAR: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

When asked in her Glamour interview whether she thought she could win, she simply stated: "No," although acknowledged that she didn't see her elimination coming.

She first became a star on American Idol

“I was like, Okay, this is the end of the road here, but it doesn’t mean it's the end because I still have my gift and what I learned from my [Idol] experience. What can I take from this to propel forward?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.