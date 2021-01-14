More than two years into their romance and Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are still head-over-heels in love. Strictly star Dianne took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet post about her boyfriend, following the couple’s sad announcement earlier in the week.

Australia-born Dianne posted a snapshot showing the couple looking at each other as they stood face-to-face in front of a lake. She joked: "I'm not sure if I'm staring into his eyes or at his tash! Either way I love both!"

Joe, 29, and Dianne, 31, started dating at the end of 2018 after being partnered up on Strictly – and their relationship has gone from strength-to-strength. The pair often share updates and sweet personal photos with their social media followers, who frequently brand them 'couples goals'.

Their latest selfie comes after Joe and Dianne shared some disappointing news with their fans. They posted identical statements on their social media, confirming that they had decided to cancel their upcoming dance show.

Dianne shared a sweet new snapshot with Joe on Instagram

Dianne wrote: "This is not something we wanted to be telling you. We have both worked so hard to create this show and were extremely excited to perform for you all. But unfortunately due to the current circumstances the health and safety of you all comes first. Lots of love from Joe and Dianne x."

The joint statement from the couple confirmed: "We are sad to announce that in light of the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, we are no longer in a position to take The Joe and Dianne Show on the road in March and April.

The Strictly stars made the difficult decision to cancel their tour

"We are deeply disappointed not to be able to bring the show to life in front of audiences around the UK, but the health and wellbeing of our fans and everyone involved in the production must come first."

