Hoda Kotb shares unexpected glimpse inside glamorous home

Hoda Kotb couldn't contain her excitement when she took to social media on Sunday as she watched the Fifa World Cup final in what appeared to be inside her stunning home.

The star shared a snap of a table full of France and Argentina-themed snacks, including french toast, french fries and empanadas, as well paper marked with felt tip pens to keep score.

The fabulous themed spread was placed on an exquisite white table in front of a matching white TV unit.

Captioning the photo, Hoda penned: "#worldcupready French toast.. french fries empanadas! All repped! Goooooo!"

Hoda put on quite the spread!

Although her children didn't appear in the photos, there was a string of plates placed in front of the felt-tip scoreboard so it is likely the NBC host enjoyed the match with her family.

One follower commented: "Hody I have the same china enjoy!!! Love you." A second added: "Argentina looking good so far. Looks tasty," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The update came just days after the mother-of-two was left feeling emotional when she appeared outside Al Roker's house with her Today Show colleagues to surprise him after he returned home from the hospital.

The star took to her Instagram

Hoda was seen teary-eyed as she surprised her good friend - who was overwhelmed by the display of kindness from his colleagues.

Hoda, along with co-stars including Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, sang several Christmas songs for Al, who through tears joked that they should be auditioning for America's Got Talent.

He also told them all as he stood at his door: "I'm surprised you did that without a prompter. "I just want to thank you all. It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all so very much. All these faces, it just means the world to me. And my family."

