Hoda Kotb reflects on kindness following difficult loss The Today crew is in mourning

Hoda Kotb isn't the most active on social media, and while her few and far in between posts tend to be for good reason, her recent return is unfortunately the opposite.

The star, as are many of her Today colleagues, is mourning the loss of one of their crew members, Mark Traub, whose passing was announced on Wednesday.

Many of the Today hosts have taken a moment to reflect on his life and his work on Today, including Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker, and Hoda is the latest to do so.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager make emotional comeback

The longtime Today host took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mark, who was the program's floor director, and passed away aged 64 after complications from leukemia.

Sharing a photo of her late colleague smiling while at work, she wrote: "Certain people come around once in a lifetime... Mark Traub was that man."

She made note of just how long he had been a part of the Today family, writing: "He was our floor director for decades… he made us feel loved."

Hoda paid tribute with a photo of Mark doing what he did best

"I hope you know how much we loved you back, Mark," she added at the end of her heartbreaking tribute, also writing: "RIP my friend xoxo."

Her colleagues, friends, and fans alike extended their support, with fellow Today host Bobbie Thomas writing: "Heartbroken to hear this."

Mark was a part of the Today Show family for several decades

Bravo's Andy Cohen left a string of red heart emojis in the comments section, as others wrote: "May he live on in your memory," and: "People behind the scenes are what make real things happen," as well as: "He was always so nice to EVERYONE. What a bright light," plus another follower of Hoda's added: "Beautiful tribute."

Though the mom-of-one is an infrequent poster on Instagram, she attempted to fill her feed with more heartwarming and joyous content later on, sharing an adorable video of a little girl smiling when she sees her family at her dance recital, as well as a conversation between Gayle King and Brené Brown about kindness.

