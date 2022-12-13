Hoda Kotb absent from Today as she prepares for exciting debut The star has a lot of projects right now

Hoda Kotb no doubt has a lot of things on her plate beyond her hosting on Today and 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

Though the year is just wrapping up and holiday vacations are on the horizon for many, the star is just busier and busier this holiday season.

While she has always impressively balanced everything that is on her plate, including her projects beyond Today and being a mother to her two daughters, Hope and Haley, she can't always get to everything.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager calls out 'judgy' Hoda Kotb

Loading the player...

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence for the first time after Harry & Meghan docuseries airs

Hoda was absent for 13 December's installment of 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, with comedian Michelle Buteau taking her spot for the day.

At the beginning of the episode, her usual co-host explained that she was taking care of yet another project she has on her hands for NBC, revealing that she is actually on assignment.

Though fans have been used to seeing Hoda on their screens every morning for over a decade, they welcomed her substitute host with open arms, and had nothing but praise on social media after her appearance.

Fans raved about Michelle taking over

"Thank you for making us laugh for an hour straight this morning, @michellebuteau! We love you," 4th Hour's official Instagram page wrote, and viewers of the longtime running program took to the comments section to reiterate the same sentiment and rave about her, writing: "Watched this over and over cracking up each time," and: "This is PRICELESS," as well as: "Always love her guest hosting," plus another fan added: "Loved Jenna laughing through it all too!"

Meanwhile, Hoda is not only busy taking care of her Today reporting duties, but with the launch of the third season of her hit podcast, Making Space, as well.

Hoda is sure to inspire fans with the new season

Originally launched in 2021, the podcast sees the star go through "a journey of self-discovery and exploration of resilience of the human spirit." For the third season, she revealed she is focusing on a lot of spirituality, and guests include Maria Shriver, Rita Moreno, Wynonna Judd, and more.

Fans are eager to get to listen to it when it comes out on 9 January, and they wrote on Hoda's Instagram: "You Hoda you inspire me!!!!" and: "Oh, I am so excited for the new season! I have been waiting. You are such an inspiration Hoda," as well as: "Thank you Hoda. Again."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.