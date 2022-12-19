Louise Redknapp celebrates major milestone with 'our newest addition to the family' The singer looks so festive in her latest social media post

Louise Redknapp has marked a sweet milestone in her household this week - her pet pooch, Banksy Blu's first birthday!

Taking to social media to share a series of festive snaps, the singer gushed: "My boy is 1 today. We love our newest addition to the family! Always making us smile. Happy Birthday Banksy Blu."

In the heartwarming images, the 48-year-old looked stylish as ever in an all-black ensemble consisting of a mini leather skirt, a slouchy jumper, pointed heels and tights. She happily cosied up to her dog, whom she welcomed into the family back in March.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "You can't beat having a dog in your life for unconditional love xxx." Another remarked: "Stunning the both of you."

A third post read: "Looking good Louise life is good move on cos you got it all." A fourth person mentioned: "He is gorgeous! btw, loving the new hair Lou [heart emoji]."

Earlier this year, Louise confirmed the arrival of a new pet dog called Banksy Blu, a few weeks after she had to say goodbye to her Shar-Pei, Blu.

The singer with her pet pooch

"I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she wrote at the time. "I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, you're escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

A few weeks later, the mum-of-two – who was married to Jamie Redknapp – revealed the new addition of Banksy Blu. "We were so devastated losing our girl Blubelle a few weeks ago, and we really noticed a change in Rudi's behaviour so we decided a little brother might be what he needs…" she wrote alongside a sweet montage, adding: "Say hello to Banksy Blu… he’s definitely settled in [blue heart emoji] Xxx."

After welcoming Banksy Blu, Louise later told her followers: "Banksy Blu is settling in nicely and putting a massive smile on my boys' faces (and Rudi's)."

