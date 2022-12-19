Jennifer Lopez' ex Alex Rodriguez confirms new relationship with festive holiday photos - details The former baseball player is dating a fitness instructor

Former fiancés Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer Lopez have quite the special holidays coming up, as they both are celebrating the season with new partners by their side.

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

As the singer celebrates her very first holiday season and Christmas married to longtime love Ben Affleck, her ex-fiancé is also making moves in his love life.

Since splitting from J.Lo back in April of 2021, the former baseball player has been linked to fitness guru Jac Cordeiro since October of this year, according to Page Six.

WATCH: Alex Rodriguez teases real reason he and Jennifer Lopez split

Loading the player...

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

Now they are truly solidifying their relationship in time for the upcoming holiday, at least virtually, by making their relationship Instagram official.

Alex commemorated Christmas and his new love by debuting his relationship on his social media, revealing that he has already debuted the partnership to his daughters as well.

He took to Instagram to share the festive "hard launch," which sees the new couple posing in front of a Christmas tree alongside the MLB pro's daughters Natasha, eighteen, and Ella, fourteen.

He made things official in time for Christmas

His two girls are from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to from 2002 to 2008.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals she's taking a break from GMA3 amid show shakeup

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence following final episodes of Harry & Meghan

The four are seemingly spending Christmas in New York City, and they look happy as can be posing by the tall and ornate Christmas tree, with the new couple standing in the center while the girls, clad in festive cocktail attire, are standing on each side.

The new couple made an appearance earlier this month at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Toy Giveaway and Holiday Party

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Alex wrote in his caption, adding the hashtags "New York Christmas," "joy," and "grateful."

Fans were quick to gush about seeing him happy and seemingly in love, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Arod deserves happiness," and: "Keep winning AROD," as well as: "Good for you, you deserve it!! Merry Christmas! Beautiful family," plus another fan endearingly added: "Natasha & Ella have grown beautifully."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.