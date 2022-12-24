Christine Lampard shares extremely rare picture of daughter Patricia ahead of Christmas The Loose Women star is married to football manager Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has offered a rare insight into her Christmas Eve with her daughter Patricia.

The Loose Women star, who shares two young children with husband Frank Lampard, uploaded a sweet snap of her four-year-old girl watching Santa's exact location on TV.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare photo of stepdaughter Luna

Loading the player...

The festive feature on Sky, called Where's Santa, shows a map with the live location of Santa Claus and his reindeer. "Santa is on the move," Christine wrote alongside a snap of her daughter watching the TV screen.

Fans rushed to post heartwarming messages on the post, with one writing: "My girls used to love the Santa tracker! So sweet." Another said: "How many years have I done that with my kids! Nowadays they are all out in bars on Christmas Eve though! Merry Christmas to you and Frank!"

Exclusive: Christine Lampard on daughter Patricia wearing her makeup and her go-to beauty secrets

READ: Christine Lampard reveals it would be 'bitter' if husband Frank found love again after her death

A third post read: "Bless her… Merry Christmas to the Lampards." A fourth follower added: "Who needs the polar express? We will have this on all day too."

The 43-year-old, who married Frank in December 2015, is a doting mum to two young children; Patricia and one-year-old Freddie. As well as her own children, Christine has a close bond with her stepdaughters, Isla and Luna, who she has known since they were young. They are Frank's daughters from a previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

Christine shared this sweet snap of her daughter Patricia

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Christine opened up about her daughter and how she is already attempting her beauty tricks. "Sometimes she'll sit with me whilst I’m doing my makeup and play around with the brushes, she tries to copy Mummy," she said.

STRICTLY LATEST: Gemma Atkinson addresses Strictly star Gorka Marquez's quitting rumours

MORE: Christine Lampard defends 'long-distance' marriage with husband Frank

"Occasionally wants me to make her look like Elsa from Frozen too! She’s also loving the kiddy nail polishes at the moment."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.