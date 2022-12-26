Savannah Guthrie's family photo has the funniest backstory involving her husband The NBC star is a doting mom-of-two

Savannah Guthrie enjoys having fun in life and is making lots of lovely memories for her young family.

The Today star is currently enjoying her time off work during the holidays with her husband Michael Feldman and their two young children, Vale and Charles.

Savannah has lots of traditions over the festive season, including one that her husband isn't so much of a fan of, but has been taking part in nonetheless!

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Today's Savannah Guthrie's family life

On Christmas Day, Savannah took to Instagram to share a fun photo of herself with her family all dressed up in matching pyjamas as they posed in front of the Christmas tree.

Savannah had previously told HELLO! that Michael had an unexpected reaction to this tradition too!

She explained: "I want [my children] to feel it's [Christmas] as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman wearing matching pyjamas with their children

The star then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."

Not that Michael is very impressed with the decision. "And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh.

"He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

Savannah is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

While Savannah - who has been married to Michael since 2014 - took the opportunity to make a joke, she also revealed to HELLO! that she has a lot to be thankful for in life and gushed about her good fortune and working every day with her good friend and co-host, Hoda Kotb.

"We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that.

"I still can't believe it came true. And of course I'm thankful for my family. Hoda and I talk about it all the time, we became moms later in life so for that reason we really do appreciate our little families that we've made."

