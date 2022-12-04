Savannah Guthrie returns to social media after falling ill as fans send support The NBC daytime star is resting at home

Savannah Guthrie was forced to miss the much-anticipated Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday after falling ill.

The Today star was disappointed to miss the festive program and has been resting at home ever since.

However, over the weekend, the popular daytime star took to Instagram to share a new message with her fans.

Luckily, it appears that Savannah is on the mend, having shared a festive message showing off her decorations inside her home.

The star posted a picture of a ceramic cactus covered with fairy lights, and wrote alongside it: "Spike vibes always in my house."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many admiring her decor choice, while others sent well wishes her way. "Hope you are feeling better now," one wrote, while another remarked: "Hope you are on the mend and feeling better." A third added: "The show is not the same without you!"

Savannah Guthrie shared an update on social media following her illness

Savannah had revealed on social media on Wednesday that she was feeling unwell with what she believed to be the flu.

She posted a picture of herself resting and wrapped up in blankets while showing a thermometer, showing she had a temperature of over 101º. In her caption, she wrote: "UGH - flu or something like it since Monday. I'm so sad to miss the tree lighting and TODAY."

The longtime host added: "Hopefully it passes soon! Miss everyone."

Support from fans and co-workers alike quickly rolled in for her, as she maintained that she would still be watching the tree get lit up for the first time this year, even if from bed. Her Today co-host Sheinelle Jones wrote in: "Oh no," with a tearful emoji, adding: " Love you and hope you kick this soon."

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

Savannah had opened up about her excitement at hosting the iconic tree lighting show once again in an interview with HELLO!.

She said: "It's really fun because it's about lighting the tree and it all builds up to this moment that's literally electric when the tree lights up and the crowds go crazy. We have some amazing musical guests performing this year."

The mom-of-two added: "I like the moment they light the tree, it never gets old. I mean, you look up, they sing Joy to the World, it's magical."

While Savannah was unable to be there to host the event, she no doubt watched it at home - as Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez hosted.

