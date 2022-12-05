Savannah Guthrie gives fans major health update and shares daughter's hilarious new role The star has been unwell

Savannah Guthrie took to social media on Sunday to give fans an update on her health as well as how her sweet 8-year-old daughter, Vale, has been helping her whilst she's been under the weather.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy fun Christmas outing with children after US tour

The NBC star, 50, posted a string of photos on her Instagram Stories - and it appears that the little one runs a very tight ship!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares interaction with King Charles III

The first snap, shared by the anchor, showed her glamorous dressing table which was adorned with Christmas candles There was also a sweet note written in chalk that appeared to be from Vale, which says: "Kiss Mommy," as well as a thoughtful love heart.

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie shares husband's hilarious reaction to new Christmas tradition

MOST READ: Al Roker shares heartfelt message from hospital during health battle

Captioning the snap, the star wrote: "Love candles. Love Christmas. Love health. Love antibiotics (Yesss, if properly prescribed) so much better."

Savannah updated fans after being absent from NBC

Whilst the star has been recovering, the 8-year-old seems to have helped her adoring mother by decorating their Christmas tree, but the finished masterpiece came with a very strict warning written in felt tip pen.

Placed on the wall next to the tree was a paper sign which read: "Please do not touch the ornaments or branches. Thank you!"

Savannah added a GIF to the image which read: "OMG OMG," and in a close-up shot of the handmade sign penned: "Future compliance officer in training," alongside a face palm emoji.

Vale made every effort to protect her work

She continued: "Or future network television producer," and proceed to tag her colleagues.

The tree was decorated with the sweetest hand-made decorations, some of which contained sweet messages - so it's no wonder the little one was sure to protect her incredible work.

One of the ornaments read: "Please listen and be kind, [love heart] Vale," written in pink pen. A second appeared to be a paper stocking decorated with small velvet pompoms.

Savannah sparked concern from fans when she had to miss the much-anticipated Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday after falling unwell with what she believed to be the flu.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.