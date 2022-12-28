Hoda Kotb has the sweetest thing to say about Savannah Guthrie as she celebrates co-star's birthday The Today co-stars have been working together since 2017

Hoda Kotb was one of the many people to wish Savannah Guthrie many happy returns on her birthday on Tuesday.

The Today star turned 51 on December 27, just two days after Christmas, and it looked like she had a wonderful time celebrating with her loved ones.

Savannah is currently on vacation with her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale and Charles, and received a sweet surprise from her co-anchor while there.

Hoda had written a birthday card for Savannah - which proved to be such a hit with the news anchor - that it made it onto a montage shared on Instagram.

Hoda had written in the card: "I love us," alongside birthday wishes.

Savannah has been working alongside Hoda since 2017, after the mother-of-two replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired from the NBC morning news program.

The pair have become incredibly close over the years, and recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!.

Hoda Kotb wrote the sweetest message inside Savannah Guthrie's birthday card

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been working together since 2017

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand." She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

What's more, Savannah and Hoda are both working moms and often take comfort from each other during work hours too as they balance looking after their young children and hosting a busy morning news show.

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work?

"They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

