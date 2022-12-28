Michael Strahan reveals surprise new location during time off show - see inside his incredible vacation home Take us next time!

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan gave fans a glimpse into how he's spending the holidays on Tuesday, and his fans lapped up the insight into his off-screen life.

Michael took to Instagram to share a photo of his beloved dog Enzo, captioned: "Vacation Enzo," and his pooch certainly looked relaxed, lounging on a grey sofa with a ball between his paws.

Michael didn't share where he and his pet had jetted off to, but it certainly looks warmer than Manhattan, where the presenter lives when he's working on GMA.

The property Michael is staying in has a similar grey colour palette to his New York City pad, with muted grey hues seen in both homes.

Prior to his move to the Big Apple, Michael used to own a 15,600 square foot mansion in California, but now lives on the Upper West Side of New York in a smaller townhouse apartment.

Michael Strahan's dog Enzo is enjoying his holiday

The star lives with Enzo, and his four children also spend lots of time at the chic abode too.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side, explaining: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

Enzo pictured in Michael's New York City home

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Michael's home is close to the Good Morning America studios, making it a perfect location for him.

