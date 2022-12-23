GMA's Michael Strahan celebrates alongside his 'brother' as fans say the same thing The TV host shared a rare snapshot with someone very special

Michael Strahan gave fans a glimpse into his personal life away from the spotlight this week when he posted snapshots on Instagram, much to his follower's delight.

The father-of-four added some very happy photos of himself alongside his 'brotha' and he received plenty of love.

Alongside the images of the duo, Michael wrote: "Before the day is done I have to wish a Happy Birthday to my Brotha @cutti2015. From chilling to building houses together you’ve been a real one from day one! Enjoy your Birthday and can’t wait to celebrate you."

Fans immediately began commenting and wished Michael's friend a happy birthday and remarked on their beaming smiles. Some were even confused and thought his pal was indeed his sibling.

"You both look so happy," wrote one, as another added: "Same smiles."

While this was a celebration, Michael did recently pay a more emotional tribute to his dad, Gene, who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His son never fails to honor his memory and did just so, in a sweet tribute to him detailing how he became who he is thanks to his father.

Michael's photo sparked quite the reaction from fans

Conducting an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram stories, Michael was asked who throughout his life inspired him the most, and he did not hesitate to reveal that it was without a doubt his father.

He gave the heartfelt response a permanent slot on his Instagram page by sharing the video to his feed as well, in which she said: "My biggest inspiration – probably [a] cliché answer – would be my dad."

Michael was very close to his dad

He added: "My dad, Gene Willie Strahan Senior," explaining: "Always inspiring, always working hard, always taking care of his family, and you know what, spending a lot of time with his son, which I appreciate. Dad was my inspiration."

