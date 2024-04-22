T.J. Holmes calls out Amy Robach for 'ghosting' him and discusses major move in their relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are making big moves in their relationship, having been together since mid-2022 after separating from their respective ex-spouses.

However, they had some business to settle first – T.J., 46, called out his girlfriend, 51, on the newest episode of their podcast Amy & T.J. for apparently ghosting him while she was away.

They started by talking about Amy spending a few nights in Berlin visiting her daughter Ava, and T.J. reiterated what he'd said in a previous episode about not being comfortable when they traveled separately.

"I don't like it," he said, with Amy confirming that he'd told her he "hated" when she traveled without him, although said that the statement had struck a chord with listeners.

T.J. cited it as taking them out of their usual "rhythm," with Amy adding: "More than most people, we're almost always together," explaining that was an issue even when they were just friends and coworkers on Good Morning America.

He then brought up expectations for communication, and then remarked: "You ghosted me on Sunday! Completely ghosting me," and Amy, a little flustered but taking it in good spirits, explained that he had reached out to her friends to ensure that she was okay.

"Then I was like, 'oh no,'" and T.J. added: "Now that sounds crazy, but that was a six-hour stretch that I didn't hear from you after reaching out to you," emphasizing that he was "concerned" because he had gotten nothing from her, although Amy reiterated that she felt "awful" for not being more communicative.

After discussing some of the ins and outs of keeping in touch while spending time away from each other, they spoke about an article dissecting the 11 signs that a relationship in its early stages was in trouble, checking each one off to ascertain whether they were rock solid enough.

© Getty Images Amy called out his girlfriend for "ghosting" him for six hours last weekend

At one point, the aspect of commitment was brought up, and they asserted that they were equally committed to each other. Amy then spoke about marriage, having tied the knot twice before. "We haven't figured the marriage thing out yet," she revealed.

Amy spoke about the fact that she did envision a future with T.J. that involved a "legal agreement," although cited finding inspiration in Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for simply "choosing" to be together.

© Instagram The couple discussed the prospect of tying the knot down the line and moving in together

While she did say marriage could act like "false security," she did find comfort in the prospect of marrying T.J. down the line, and her ABC News anchor did assure that things wouldn't change between them even if they were to take that step.

They did, however, talk more seriously about moving in together. "I would like to live with you when the time comes," Amy added. "It doesn't have to be today or tomorrow or next year, but I would eventually like to live with you."

© Getty Images "I would like to live with you when the time comes."

When Amy asked him if he wanted the same, he delivered an emphatic "yes," citing that the only reason he hadn't made the move on it more seriously was because of Amy's younger daughter, Annalise, and not wanting to make things uncomfortable for her, which Amy praised him for being so sensitive about.

