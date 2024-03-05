Amy Robach named as new host in latest update - and it's very personal to her

Amy Robach's well and truly back, and her fans couldn't be more delighted for her.

After a difficult year in 2023, which saw her and boyfriend T.J. Holmes step away from the spotlight following their dismissal from Good Morning America, 2024 has been a lot brighter.

This week, it was announced that Amy had scored an important new hosting gig for a cause close to her heart.

On Wednesday, she will front the All In Her Head event by Breast Cancer organisation, 5 Under 40. They announced the news on social media, alongside a picture of Amy dressed in pink.

The statement read: "We’re excited to announce TV News Host / Best Selling Author / @iheartradio Host Amy Robach, will host our “All In Her Head,” @harper_wave book event with Guest Speaker, Medical Oncologist / BestSelling Author @drelizabethcomen on Wed. night!!

"Attendance is FULL but stay in the know by buying the book, following along & subscribing."

Fans were quick to respond, with many thrilled for Amy. "Love this, more of her please," one wrote, while another commented: "So pleased for Amy, I miss her." A third added: "Love Amy Robach, miss her so much on TV."

5 under 40 is an organization that funds medical, beauty and wellness services to young women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and or BRCA.

Amy herself battled breast cancer back in 2013, and found out after getting a mammogram done live on GMA in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

She went on to share her breast cancer journey with viewers of the ABC morning news show, and explained why this was important to her during an interview with HELLO! in 2022, while attending the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Research Foundation Luncheon in New York City.

She explained: "So it was a work assignment that found my cancer so it only felt appropriate to share that then with our viewers."

It was none other than her colleague Dr. Jennifer Ashton who was right by her side through the tedious but important check-up, and she recalled: "She was with me in Times Square when I walked out of that 'mammo-van.'"

Amy's then co-star, Robin Roberts - a breast cancer survivor herself - also helped Amy through the challenging time.

2024 is looking good for both Amy and T.J.

"So many of us have leaned on each other and supported each other and it's been great to have a vehicle and a platform to talk about this cause, but also to have the incredible co-workers I have," she said.

