Amy Robach stuns in sun-kissed photo as she poses in figure-flattering mini dress

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent the weekend in LA, and it looks like they had a wonderful time!

The short but sweet trip was captured in a series of photos posted on Instagram, including a gorgeous sun-soaked picture of Amy posing outside, dressed in a denim mini dress and strappy heeled sandals.

The mother-of-two accessorized her summer-ready look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and wore her blond hair styled in a bouncy blow dry.

In the caption, she wrote: "On the ground for less than 24 hours.... but Sneaked in a quick run in the sun."

This is the second trip to LA this month for Amy and T.J., who were there on April 1 to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Amy Robach looked fabulous in a denim mini dress as she spent time in LA

Amy, 51, looked stunning in a pastel green bodycon dress with ruched detailing, spaghetti straps, and lace inlay in the bodice that exposed a bit of her toned abs. She wore clear heels and styled her hair into a topknot.

T.J., 46, wore a classic charcoal gray suit with a white button down and an olive green tie.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. Holmes on the red carpet in LA

Amy and T.J. are having a lot of fun together this year, making up for their difficult 2023, which saw them face a lot of negativity following their dismissal from ABC.

The couple began dating in 2022 and were fired from Good Morning America when their relationship became public.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are very much in love

At the time, Amy was married to Andrew Shue, and T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig, but the couple insist that they had both already separated from their partners when they got together.

Now, they are taking back control with their own narrative, with a weekly podcast called Amy & T.J. As well as talking about their relationship, personal life and everything in between, the couple have also started featuring celebrity guests.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple have been dating since 2022

Most recently, Gavin Rossdale appeared on their channel, where he spoke about his own relationship with girlfriend, Xhoana Xheneti. Amy and T.J.'s love story is like no other, as following their own relationship, their exes have since reportedly started dating themselves.

The happy couple have been very open about everything on their podcast, and even spoke about telling their children about their relationship after the media storm.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families, and we thought we had time,” Amy admitted during the debut episode of Amy & T.J.

© Instagram The couple love traveling

"And we thought we had a right to privacy. And maybe that was foolish and silly." "I’m still saying I’m sorry [to my daughters]," she continued.

"I just try to put myself in their shoes. It’s their family, and they’re so young, they don’t have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it into perspective. And it’s just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue. We’re all in therapy."

