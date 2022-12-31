King Charles honours royal aide at centre of Meghan Markle bullying allegations Jason Knauf was the first to alert the royal family of the allegations

Jason Knauf, the royal aide who was central to the bullying allegations made against Meghan Markle, has been honoured by King Charles III in the New Year Honours List.

The former royal aide, who worked for Kensington Palace from 2015 until stepping down in 2021, was made Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in King Charles' first Honours List.

RELATED: King Charles III shares touching New Year's message on behalf of royal family

Jason Knauf joined Kensington Palace in 2015

Jason Knauf previously worked on communications and strategy for the Prince and Princess of Wales. He was said to be the first to alert the Prince of Wales of the bullying allegations against Meghan Markle towards members of royal staff, which first came to light back in 2018.

MORE: King Charles gives Princess Anne hairdresser a special honour after years of service

He was among other members of royal staff to be recognised for their work, including Princess Anne's hairdresser, Dawn Murphy, and Margaret Hammond, who has served as Princess Anne's Lady in Waiting for over 20 years.

Musicians, actors and footballers also received honours from King Charles, including Queen guitarist Brian May, who received a knighthood. Actor Stephen Graham was given an OBE for his services to drama, and Countdown's Rachel Riley was awarded an MBE for her Holocaust educational work.

Around 1,100 were honoured in the list, including members of the public for their contributions to society and outstanding work.

READ: Meghan Markle to enter 'new league' of power before family clash in 2023, says Princess Diana's confidante

Those recognised in the Honours List are appointed to the Royal Victorian Order, created in 1896 by Queen Victoria, who began the list to show recognition of those who had served her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox