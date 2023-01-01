Martine McCutcheon wows in silver mini dress for bittersweet NYE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s been an emotional year for Martine McCutcheon and the former Eastenders actress revealed her poignant NYE plans as she posted to Stories.

“Hi everybody, I want to say in advance happy new year,” Martine told fans before the midnight countdown.

“Have a healthy, happy one. Let the love and light in. And may it be everything you want it to be.”

Wearing her brunette hair tousled, she added: “I’m going to go out, dance, raise a glass in my brother’s honour and live this life in his honour as well." Blowing a kiss to the camera, she added, “Loads of love."

Martine captioned the video, thanking Forever Unique for “making me feel beautiful”, referring to the stunning silver mini dress she wore.

Doing a twirl for the camera, Martine looked sensational in the £299 embellished mini, adding strappy silver heels and wearing her long brunette hair tousled.

Martine looks so glam in glittering mini dress

Martine’s emotionally charged post comes after the tragic death of her brother, Laurence John, earlier this year.

The mum-of-one told fans on Instagram how her heart was “forever broken” following the loss of her brother in September. She shared two photos, one of Martine hugging her ‘baby brother’ and another of him smiling at the camera.

“My heart is forever broken… My baby brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away, suddenly, 2 weeks ago,” Martine wrote. “He was 31 years old. There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.”

