Michael Strahan takes fans into behind-the-scenes celebration on GMA

Michael Strahan recently returned to Good Morning America after taking some time off for the holidays, and his comeback has definitely been an eventful one.

The anchor gave fans an insight into a celebration that took place behind-the-scenes of the show, and they loved seeing the candid glimpse into the lives of the hosts.

He posted a video of the show celebrating Cecilia Vega's birthday when she was subbing in for Robin Roberts and they threw a big shebang for her.

Not only did they bring out a big cake in the shape of a C, one of the production team members even got out a light-up mic as she serenaded Cecilia.

"Happy birthday, @ceciliavegaabc!! Hopefully your birthday is as fun as we had yesterday at the studio LOLOL. Enjoy it!" Michael wrote.

"You are the best," Cecilia wrote back, while a fan said: "Happy birthday, Cecilia. You all have such a great time."

A third also added: "Oh this is too much fun, haha, lol! Fantastic happy crew! Contagious laughter Michael!!"

Michael shared a glimpse into his co-star Cecilia Vega's birthday

Michael had been away from the show after mid-December for the holidays and while he returned later than his co-stars Robin and George Stephanopoulos, it was for a very special reason.

He was in Los Angeles interviewing Prince Harry ahead of the release of his explosive new memoir, Spare, which is set to debut on GMA on Monday.

He has also taken to Instagram with photos with Harry and it sparked quite the reaction from his social media followers.

"On Monday, check out my wide-ranging one-on-one interview with Prince Harry on @goodmorningamerica," he wrote alongside the images of him interviewing the royal.

People immediately began commenting and many were surprised to see Michael at the helm of the interview.

The ABC News star interviewed the royal for GMA

"When did Michael become a interviewer?" one fan asked as others wondered the same thing. But their queries were clarified as it was pointed out that Michael has conducted a host of interviews throughout his long-running TV career.

