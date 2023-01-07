Michael Strahan teases his GMA interview with Prince Harry and fans wonder the same thing The TV host sat down with the Duke of Sussex to talk about his book Spare

Michael Strahan is a man of many talents and he's been very busy showcasing them all recently. The Good Morning America host and former NFL player landed an interview with Prince Harry and his tease of the intimate chat got everyone talking.

Michael - whose interview airs on 9 January - has been giving viewers a glimpse at the special while hosting on GMA.

He has also taken to Instagram with photos with Harry and it sparked quite the reaction from his social media followers.

"On Monday, check out my wide-ranging one-on-one interview with Prince Harry on @goodmorningamerica," he wrote alongside the images of him interviewing the royal.

People immediately began commenting and many were surprised to see Michael at the helm of the interview.

"When did Michael become a interviewer?" one fan asked as others wondered the same thing. But their queries were clarified as it was pointed out that Michael has conducted a host of interviews throughout his long-running TV career.

Michael asked Harry some difficult questions

Michael's chat with Harry comes only days after his return to GMA as he's been off working on other projects for several weeks now.

His lengthy absence was noticed by fans who couldn't wait to have him back in his morning hot seat.

Many of his ardent fans have been keeping up with him via his appearance on another major ABC project, as the host of the game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

Prince Harry's new book Spare is causing quite the stir

However, he has been making even more regular appearances on the show FOX NFL Sunday, a pre-game show for the network's NFL telecasts, on which he is a studio analyst.

He's also remained active on social media and has been promoting his skincare and clothing brand. What a busy man!

