Hoda Kotb pens sweet message to Today's Al Roker after reaching major health milestone

Hoda Kotb could not contain her joy on Friday when she shared the most touching message for co-host Al Roker who was back on the Today Show after returning home from hospital.

Taking to her Instagram account, the star posted a string of moving photos of Al sitting with his ABC star wife, Deborah Roberts. He was also captured as he walked on set and greeted the rest of the team, who all couldn't be happier to see him return.

Captioning the photos, the star penned: "He's Home! We love you @alroker Great pix @photonate."

The featured photo in the carousel saw the fellow anchors rejoicing as Al spun around on his chair. Another touching moment showed an intimate shot of Deborah with her hand on her husband's leg as he sat beaming from ear to ear on the Today sofa with her.

Al's castmates were so excited to see him back on Friday

Al has suffered a series of major health setbacks over the last few months and was absent from Today for almost two months after he was admitted to hospital twice in a short space of time due to blood clots traveling to his lungs.

Friends and fans rushed to comment on Hoda's sweet message. One follower wrote: "In tears alllll morning …WELCOME BACK AL‼️‼️‼️" alongside two red love heart emojis.

Al is the weatherman on the Today Show

A second added: "You have been missed and you sir are loved." A third penned: "I love this!! Such JOY."

Upon his return, Al also shared a touching update on Instagram where he thanked his wife Deborah for "getting him through" his illness. He penned: "Can't thank @debrobertsabc enough for getting me through this medical crisis." He then added: "And now that she's here at @todayshow maybe she might stay? Just kidding!!"

Deborah was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "I'm doing fine across town at ABC. But thanks."

