Victoria Beckham shares message to daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz amid feud rumours Victoria Beckham was a member of the Spice Girls…

Victoria Beckham took to social media with a message for her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who turned 28 on Monday.

TRENDING NOW: Zara Tindall has a total Cinderella moment in beautiful billowing dress - wow

The fashion mogul shared a candid photo of the pair of them relaxing in a kitchen together. Captioning the photo, the mother of Brooklyn Beckham penned: "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," alongside a red love heart emoji.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn

Loading the player...

Nicola quickly replied writing: "Thank you so much," beside a string of pink love heart emojis.

REVEALED: I trained like Victoria Beckham for one week – and the results will surprise you

HEALTH: Victoria Beckham shares the secret to her toned glutes– and it's so easy to follow

Father-in-law David Beckham also shared a sweet tribute to Nicola. The former football star took to his Instagram Stories with a photo of the same outing shared by his wife but this time showed Nicola hiding behind a large leaf in the kitchen.

The Spice Girls star shared the sweet image on Instagram

Alongside the photo were the words: "Happy Birthday [yellow love heart emoji] Have a lovely day @nicolapeltzbeckham."

The heartfelt messages came after the ongoing reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola.

Nicola and Brooklyn previously addressed the rumors of a rift in an interview with Variety magazine last year which, according to the Bates Motel actress, stemmed from when she opted to wear a Valentino wedding gown, rather than one designed by her mother-in-law.

David Beckham shared this photo

She told Variety: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress,"

"She didn’t say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

A tearful post shared on Nicola's Insatrgam account last year sparked a number of American outlets to report Nicola's upset was down to the suspected feud, but they were soon quashed as shortly afterwards Nicola shared a sweet photo in honour of VB's birthday in April 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.