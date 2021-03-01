Jennifer Aniston's sneaky appearance at 2021 Golden Gloves revealed Did you spot the Friends star?

Jennifer Aniston might not have been nominated at this year's Golden Globes – but that didn't stop her from making a surprising appearance.

The Friends actress was joined at her home in Bel Air for the virtual ceremony by her close friend Jason Bateman, and she shared on Instagram showing how she had managed to sneak in a cameo.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston films Jason Bateman at her house during 2021 Golden Globes

Jennifer, 52, posted a photo on Instagram showing Jason sat in her drawing room with his two daughters, Francesca and Maple. The trio have an open laptop in front of them for the virtual ceremony, complete with a ring light for their special appearance.

"Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him," Jennifer captioned the snapshot, before highlighting a photograph of herself and her dad just visible on the desktop. "Dad and I made a lil cameo," she joked.

Jason was seen with his two daughters in Jennifer's Instagram Story

The image also gives a glimpse inside Jennifer's stylish home. The two visible walls are covered by large bookcases, which are filled with novels, photographs and flowers. The table has two floral displays, including one huge arrangement of tall stems.

A second photograph shared by the star on her Stories shows a large rug in muted tones covering the wooden floor, while the round table is accompanied by two dining chairs with beautifully ornate legs, and covered in plush grey velvet.

The actress later gave a good look inside her home

Jason, 52, was nominated at the 2021 ceremony for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series Drama for his performance as Martin Bryke in Netflix's Ozark.

He missed out on the award to The Crown's Josh O'Connor, who stars in the series at Prince Charles.

Jennifer and Jason have been close for many years, with the actress also considering his wife Amanda Anka to be one of her best friends.

Jennifer and Jason have been good friends for many years

Jennifer previously said of her The Switch co-star: "The part that I'm really the luckiest, that I get to witness as his friend, is Jason Bateman the husband, the fantastic father, the dear friend and as we lovingly call him: Grandpa. He looks 12. He acts 100. A head of hair that women envy. He works hard. He's tired. Even in his most restful state, he's one of the loveliest men to be around."

