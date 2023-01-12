Family rally round Rod Stewart as he mourns loss of friend Jeff Beck The Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday

Rod Stewart has been mourning the loss of his close friend Jeff Beck, who was a guitarist with the Yardbirds, following his passing on Tuesday.

The legendary singer shared a tribute to Jeff alongside several photos of the pair together both in colour and black-and-white. He also referenced his friend Ronnie Wood as he spoke about the impact that Jeff had had on both of their careers, as he was a part of the Jeff Beck Band.

"Jeff Beck was on another planet," he penned.

"He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since."

The musician continued: "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP."

His friends and family were quick to offer their support as wife Penny Lancaster reshared his post and fellow singer Cyndi Lauper shared a string of prayer emojis.

Rod and Jeff were close friends

Another commented: "You've suffered so many losses over the past several months, this one must hurt as well. But what a role model for your fans; you've handled the losses with grace."

One agreed: "Sorry for your loss mate. You've lost so many great friends and family in such a short time," and a different fan added: "My condolences to you. He really was a skilled musician that knew how to work with others."

Jeff passed away on Tuesday

Jeff's passing was confirmed on Wednesday with his family sharing the news that the singer had passed away at his home in Surrey after he contracted bacterial meningitis.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Sandra Cash, who he married in 2005. He is not reported as having had any children.

