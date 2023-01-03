Sir Rod Stewart celebrates daughter Ruby's incredible baby news in sweet video The singer is set to become a grandfather for a second time in the spring

Sir Rod Stewart is going to be a grandfather again! The singer's daughter, Ruby, 35, has announced she is pregnant with her first child and shared an adorable gender reveal video in which the rocker had a very important role – delivering the news!

In two clips shared on Ruby's Instagram Stories, Sir Rod could be seen surrounded by his family, including daughter Ruby and her partner Jake Kalick, before revealing: "It's a boy!"

"Hire @sirrodstewart for your gender reveal!" Ruby wrote on the video as Rod shouted: "Born a Celtic!"

Rod Stewart and family have incredible reaction to Ruby's baby news

As Ruby hugged Jake and the rest of those present screamed in delight, Rod broke into a song and began singing: "Another winkle in the Stewart family."

"He will even write a custom jingle for your unborn child," Ruby wrote.

The gender reveal videos came just an hour after Ruby officially announced her pregnancy to her followers on Instagram.

Ruby shared an ultrasound video on Instagram

Alongside a video of an ultrasound of her unborn child, Ruby wrote: "Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…We can’t wait to meet you…Baby boy Kalick coming in April…"

Proud father Rod was quick to comment on the news, writing: "So happy for the two of you."

Ruby's son will be Rod's second granchild

Wife Penny Lancaster added: "Can't wait to meet him," whilst Kimberly Stewart, who is Ruby's half-sister as Rod's daughter from his first marriage to Alana Stewart, remarked: "Def has the Stewart nose."

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He was married to Alana from 1979 until 1984, and together they share Kimberly Stewart, 38, and Sean. In 1987, he welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 30, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with second wife Rachel; Renee, 25, born in June 1992, and Liam, born September 1994. Rod and Penny started dating in 1999 and were married in June 2007 in Portofino, They welcomed Alastair in November 2005 followed by Aiden in February 2011. He is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption; the pair have since reconciled.

