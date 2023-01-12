Everything Jennifer Coolidge has said about her love life The star has previously made hilarious admissions about her dating history

Jennifer Coolidge has been much loved in Hollywood for decades for her roles in Legally Blonde, American Pie, Another Cinderella Story, and even an Ariana Grande music video.

However, it was her role as Tanya in both seasons of The White Lotus that truly cemented her as one of the industry's favorites, and even more so after her hilarious and endearing Golden Globes speech.

Though she is known for her candid and unabashed attitude – she even cheekily joked of the "hundreds" of suitors she garnered after playing Stifler's mom in the American Pie series – not much is known of her personal life or her dating history.

The actress has never married, and is not reported as having had any children. Born in Norwell, Massachusetts, she has three siblings, sisters Susannah and Elizabeth, as well as a brother, Andrew.

She hasn't been publicly linked to many stars or other partners, though the list includes comedian Chris Kattan, who was a member of Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003.

Rumors of their romance first circulated in the early 2000s, and in his 2019 memoir, Baby Don't Hurt Me, he wrote of her: "Jennifer Coolidge was a tall, messy, sexy, tough, charmingly crass Boston native bombshell."

The star was the life of the party at the latest Golden Globes

In 2004, Not Another Teen Movie actor Banks McClintock, who now leads a very private life, was referred as Jennifer's "live-in boyfriend and writing partner," in a New York Times interview she did.

Speaking of the effect American Pie had on her dating life, in 2013 she admitted to The Guardian: "I did date younger men after that movie."

She played the ultimate "MILF" on American Pie

She added: "I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years. I've been dating someone now for, let's see, about a year and a half, and, you know, he's a very smart, funny guy. And handsome. He's sort of the whole package," though little is known about who he was or what happened.

Ever the cheeky jokester, when interviewed on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmy Awards by Access Hollywood, she revealed she was in fact looking for people to date, and hilariously confessed: "Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can't say their name – but I found out today he's dead."

