Ozzy Osbourne left devastated by tragic death of Jeff Beck

Ozzy Osbourne was left saddened like many others in the world of music and rock when he learnt of the passing of English musician Jeff Beck.

He released a statement on social media after he heard of the news with a photograph he shared of some of the greatest guitarists of all time.

The joyful black and white shot featuring some of their candid moments as well contrasted with the emotional reason for its posting.

Ozzy penned: "I can't express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckOfficial's passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends and his many fans.

"It was such an honor to have known Jeff and an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, Patient Number 9. I’ll remember him fondly. Long live #JeffBeck."

The news came weeks after Ozzy welcomed a new addition to his family when his daughter Kelly gave birth to a son, Sydney.

Ozzy shared a statement after learning of Jeff's passing

The legendary guitarist passed away at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England on Tuesday, 10 January, and his family released a statement.

The heartbreaking statement, shared on 11 January, read: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing." They shared a picture in which the English rocker is performing on stage, playing a white electric guitar.

Further, his family added: "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Born in 1944 in Wallington, United Kingdom, he rose to prominence in the 1960s, replacing fellow iconic rock star Eric Clapton in 1965 as a member of The Yardbirds.

Jeff's family broke the news of his death

He formed his own band three years later, named the Jeff Beck Group, alongside yet another rock icon little known at the time, Rod Stewart. His music style, particularly his guitar skills, were massively influential for fellow British rock stars – including Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page – and beyond.

