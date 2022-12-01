Sharon Osbourne astounds fans with shrine to husband Ozzy at grand home The presenter's home looks incredible

Talk TV star Sharon Osbourne has shared a glimpse into her private home where there's a hallway dedicated to her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who is living with Parkinson's disease.

The shrine-like display features many of Ozzy's framed records and pictures of the rock icon. Above the tributes, there is also a massive stained glass window of Jesus.

Sharon was pictured sitting on the stairs wearing black trousers and a white shirt, alongside her beloved dog Elvis.

"Not enough room in a house for Ozzy’s accolades, gold/platinum records and artwork," penned one fan underneath the striking image and another added: "Seeing all the gold records and awards looks more like an Ozzy Osbourne museum." A third wrote: "Omg! What I wouldn't give for a picture gallery like that!"

Sharon unveiled a whole hallway dedicated to her husband

It is not clear if the photo has been taken at Sharon and Ozzy's $18million LA home that they are selling or their grand mansion in the UK.

It transpired that singer Ozzy is reluctant to leave his US base and he made that clear in a recent interview.

The couple are selling their US home

Speaking to Consequence Magazine, the star said: "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I'd stay in America. I'm American now... to be honest with you, I don't want to go back. [expletive] that."

The couple's Hancock Park home was purchased for a whopping $12 million, reported by Variety, but it's now on sale for an eye-watering $18million. Just imagine being the lucky buyer who secures such an iconic residence!

Their UK home is set to undergo big changes

The Sun has reported that the Talk TV star and her husband plan on renovating the UK property they own in Buckinghamshire to work better for Ozzy's health requirements. The proposed plans include an extension that will house enough space for a nurse's flat, presumably an on-site carer who can take care of the star amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson's.

