Goldie Hawn's son and famous daughter-in-law welcome adorable new addition to family Wyatt Russell is married to actress Meredith Hagner

Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell is notoriously private, but over the weekend his wife Meredith Hagner announced some exciting news in their personal lives.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling an adorable puppy in the car. "WE GOT A PUPPY YES I'M YELLING," she captioned the picture.

Wyatt and Meredith's new puppy will no doubt go down a treat with their young son Buddy too, who they welcomed at the end of 2020.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's adorable grandchildren

The protective parents have chosen not to share photos of Buddy online but Wyatt has opened up about fatherhood in previous interviews, and it sounds like they are loving every moment of parenthood.

"It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids," the actor told Good Morning America.

Wyatt, 36, and Meredith, 35 started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner shared a photo with their new puppy

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs moved around their feet excitedly.

"It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!" The couple are incredibly close to Wyatt's famous family and are often pictured with them at events.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell adore their family

Wyatt and Meredith's son is Goldie and Kurt Russell's youngest grandchild. The Hollywood star's are also doting grandparents to Kate Hudson's three children - Ryder, Bingham and Rani - and Oliver Hudson's three children - sons Bohdi and Wilder and daughter Rio.

Goldie gushed to Australian Women's Weekly last October that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

