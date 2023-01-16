Jimmy Fallon changes up his look for hysterical video with a surprise guest The NBC late night host couldn't resist flexing his chops

Jimmy Fallon is certainly a man of many talents, and was able to become a star on late night TV not just thanks to his comedic chops, but also his boyish charm.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host shared a video clip in which he made the best use of his skills, changing up his appearance in the process.

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon causes hilarious argument on the air

The video starts off with the comedian at his $5.7m home shaving, sculpting his morning stubble into a light goatee, which he deemed a "pretty decent goat."

"Wish I had someone to share it with," he dejectedly added, before transitioning to a sequence of him paddling on a canoe, singing about a man with his "goat."

Popping up out from behind him then is his friend and star performer himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda, with his own signature goatee, singing along with Jimmy.

The clip was shared in honor of the Hamilton creator's birthday, with Jimmy penning: "Let's celebrate another year of the goat. Happy birthday @lin_manuel Miranda."

Jimmy fashioned himself a goatee to twin with Lin-Manuel Miranda

The two continue paddling along and singing in monotone voices about their "goats," ending with a synchronized dance with their oars, leaving their many fans in stitches.

"This wins the internet today," one of his followers wrote, certifying that Jimmy is definitely the champ of birthday messages, while another fan said: "How is this the first time I'm seeing this? My Internet was broken!"

A third even joked that it "rivals Hamilton," while a fourth added: "The poor wives who had to film this without cracking up," referencing Jimmy's wife Nancy Juvonen.

The award-winning playwright and singer-songwriter, who just turned 43, shared his appreciation for the birthday wishes he received on his own social feed, specifically posting the adorable handmade cards he received from his two sons, Sebastian, eight, and Francisco, four.

The musical sensation shared his gratitude for the birthday wishes

"'You have my sword…and my axe!' -Sebastian," he wrote, adding: "'This is art.'-Francisco. The cards get better every year. The years get better too. Thanks to all of you, ALL of you."

