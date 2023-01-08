Why Jimmy Fallon has Drew Barrymore to thank for his marriage to Nancy Juvonen The three are like family

Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, have been married for over fifteen years, and they owe it all to one huge star, none other than Drew Barrymore.

While fans of the late night host and the actress turned daytime host know of their longtime friendship, it's actually his wife, who is a major film producer, who has known Drew the longest, and it was the latter who introduced her to Jimmy.

Drew and Nancy met in 1993, when they were 18 and 26, respectively. Two years later, they started their own production company, Flower Films, which is credited for Charlie's Angels, Donnie Darko, Never Been Kissed, 50 First Dates, and more of Drew's classics.

Then, ten years and loads of movies later, Jimmy finally came into the picture in 2005, when the actress hosted Saturday Night Live and he was part of the show's iconic Weekend Update segment along with Tina Fey.

It was Nancy's first in-person glimpse at her future husband, as she had tagged along to support her friend.

However, while it was Saturday Night Live that put the future couple in one another's radars, it wasn't what sparked their relationship.

Drew takes credit for connecting her best friend Nancy with Jimmy

Following Drew's stint as host, she starred alongside the father-of-two in the baseball-themed romantic comedy Fever Pitch, which Flower Films of course also produced.

As they developed an on-screen romance, his relationship with Nancy blossomed outside of the screen, and two years later, he proposed to her in her parents' New Hampshire vacation home in the summer of 2007.

The host recently gave a glimpse into his family's holiday vacation

They married the following December, in the British Virgin Islands' Necker Island, Virgin Group's Richard Branson's private island.

The couple went on to have two daughters, Frances, eight, and Winnie, nine, who have as their best friends Drew's daughters, Olive and Frankie, the former's godmother being Nancy herself.

