Jamie Lee Curtis makes virtual award show appearance during Covid battle

Jamie Lee Curtis may be at home recovering from an unfortunate bout with Covid, but it's not letting her dampen the shine of awards season.

The star's critically acclaimed recent film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, has been scooping up several prizes at recent ceremonies, including Sunday's Critics Choice Awards.

While the actress wasn't able to attend due to her health, she still managed to make a surprise appearance in the press room.

Jamie was FaceTimed into the show while her team spoke to journalists about the trophies they'd picked up, and she was definitely seen feeling proud and overwhelmed. Check out HELLO!'s video of the moment from the press room below!

They showed her off on the phone screen, wearing her mask and sharing her joy while her fellow cast and crew members expressed their sadness that she couldn't join them.

The Halloween star also referenced the moment with a social media post, sharing photos from the night and gushing about her team.

Jamie was FaceTimed into the Critics Choice Awards

"THIS EVERYTHING BAGEL OF A MOMENT! Maybe it was better I wasn't there so that I could have the beautiful perspective that I had.

"Hearing Jonathan and Daniel Kwan talk about the sacrifices and support of their immigrant parents so that their children could have a better future and an opportunity in the arts needed that outside perspective to really feel all the feels AND I DID AND DO!

She continued: "When we started shooting in January 2020 in Simi Valley the goal was simply to make the experience fun and creative. That THIS is the RESULT is a thrilling example of the MAGIC of the MOVIES!"

The actress shared her feelings of pride for her vicorious team

The film's producer, Jonathan Wang, even posted a photograph of Jamie appearing virtually in the media room, writing: "The last photo is of our head cheerleader @jamieleecurtis FaceTiming into our press interview. Though she was hit with Covid she still cheered us on through coughs and fevers. You were there with us on that stage, Jamie. Get well soon."

