Stacey Dooley supported by fans after she is 'mum-shamed' ahead of due date The presenter is expecting her first child with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley's loyal fans have leapt to her defence after the star sparked a debate with her latest pregnancy update.

Back in December, the 35-year-old journalist faced criticism after she shared a snapshot of herself rocking an "impractical bag for expectant mothers."

Alongside the photo, Stacey penned: "My penultimate day of work before the baby comes. I haven't got a steriliser yet, but I have got this completely impractical bag for expectant mothers so DON'T WORRY, (I'm gonna be great at this clearly [laughing face emoji]."

Stacey's post received a handful of negative comments, with several going so far as to mum-shame the former Strictly champ over her intention to use steriliser.

Stacey is expecting her first child

"If you're breastfeeding you won't need a steriliser… problem solved!" remarked one follower, whilst a second penned: "Hate to break it to you but you may need a bag that's a tad bigger...," and a third chimed: "Need to be TOTALLY prepared... It's a whole new ball game."

Other fans were quick to defend the TV star, with one gushing: "So much judgement… Stacey, I got a microwave steriliser and OMG GUESS WHAT. The planet didn't die. You do you and all the best for your new arrival. You will make all the right decisions for you and your baby."

The loved-up couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

A second fan remarked: "Ah don't worry about it. We're all winging it anyway - welcome to the club," and a third added: "Steriliser just another way to make money out of parents. Not needed!"

Stacey's post comes after the flame-haired star opened up about the "chaotic" moment she broke her pregnancy news to Kevin.

The duo shared news of their pregnancy in August

Taking to Instagram Stories on New Year's Eve, Stacey revealed: "I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and FaceTimed Kevin in the back of a black cab. This is the moment. (He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all v chaotic.) 2023, we [coming]!"

The loved-up duo first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 after they were partnered up on the competition. And the couple confirmed their romance in 2019, just a few months after lifting the glitterball trophy.

