Goldie Hawn's son and daughter-in-law's new puppy is a 'little lady' in cute new photo The Hollywood star shares her youngest son Wyatt with partner Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner have had an exciting start to the year!

The celebrity couple have welcomed an adorable puppy into their lives, and this week Meredith shared a new photo of her and the unnamed pooch on social media.

In the caption, the actress wrote: "Welcome to the family little lady no name of my dreams."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "That's one lucky pup," while another wrote: "Can we give suggestions?!" A third added: "What a beauty!"

Wyatt and Meredith already have their hands full with their young son Buddy, who they welcomed at the end of 2022.

The protective parents have chosen not to share photos of Buddy online but Wyatt has opened up about fatherhood in previous interviews, and it sounds like they are loving every moment of parenthood.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner shared a sweet new photo of her and Wyatt Russell's puppy

"It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids," the actor told Good Morning America.

Wyatt, 36, and Meredith, 35 started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly.

Meredith and Wyatt's new puppy is too cute!

"It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!" The couple are incredibly close to Wyatt's famous family and are often pictured with them at events.

Goldie gushed to Australian Women's Weekly last October that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

