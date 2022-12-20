Call the Midwife star Helen George enjoys rare family day out with daughters - see photos The BBC star plays Trixie Franklin in the period drama

Call The Midwife star Helen George looked every inch the doting mother when she recently enjoyed a fun day out with her partner Jack Ashton and their two daughters, Wren and Lark.

The family-of-four were among the star-studded attendees at Hey Duggee's first-ever live theatre tour in London. They were seen happily posing for photos together before mixing with fellow guests.

Loose Women star Charlene White, Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave and Paralympian Ade Adepitan were among the attendees.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is a brand-new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing. The live show will visit no less than 37 theatres across the UK and Ireland from December through to late August 2023.

The live show brings to life the smash hit CBeebies series through innovative puppetry and storytelling, featuring a dazzling light show and exciting projection.

Helen and Jack's family outing comes shortly after they marked little Lark's first birthday last month. To mark the special milestone, the actress shared two adorable photos of her daughter. "One year with Lark x," she simply remarked in the caption.

Helen and Jack with their two daughters

Helen and long-term partner Jack met during filming of the BBC medical series and now live together with their children in London.

The young family have no doubt been enjoying some quality time together in the past year after welcoming Lark. Last year, Helen opened up about her romance with Jack during a candid chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine.

The actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama - confessed being in the same industry as her beau (who played Reverend Tom Hereward) helps their relationship.

The actress looked lovely in a floral printed suit

"It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained. "You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people.

"We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours."

