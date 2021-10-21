Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida Andersson look smitten the morning after surprise wedding The couple tied the knot in London on Monday

Jamie Redknapp and his new wife Frida Andersson looked every inch the smitten newlyweds as they were pictured leaving their hotel the morning after their surprise nuptials.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together next month, were seen leaving the Connaught Hotel on Tuesday morning, with Jamie helping his pregnant spouse with the luggage.

Dressed in a camel-coloured coat, 37-year-old Frida appeared to be in great spirits as she flashed a smile. She also wore a black hoodie and leggings, styling the low-key look with a black leather handbag and trainers.

They surprised fans earlier this week when they were pictured moments after tying the knot at Chelsea Registry Office on Monday. They were then joined by a whole host of guests - including Christine and Frank Lampard - for the reception at Scott's Restaurant.

Jamie's proud parents, Sandra and Harry Redknapp, took to their social media sites to share some gorgeous snaps from the big day. "Thanking Frida & Jamie for a lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future," gushed Sandra, alongside a snap showing Jamie and Frida holding hands and smiling at each other during their ceremony.

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson seen the morning after their wedding

Her new daughter-in-law loved the message and was quick to reply. "Thank you so much for being there with us Sandra. It was a very special day."

Harry, 74, uploaded a photo from inside the couple's reception, and remarked: "Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida's wedding. What a day we had sharing your special day."

The wedding itself was low-key with just the closest friends and family in attendance, including Jamie's two sons with former wife Louise Redknapp, Charlie, 17, and Beau, 12.

Jamie and Frida exchanged vows at the Chelsea Registry Office

The wedding comes shortly after Jamie and Frida celebrated their first anniversary this summer and one month before they will welcome their first child together.

The Swedish beauty confirmed her pregnancy back in May. Whilst they didn't officially announce the news, Frida later took to the comments section on her Instagram to respond to congratulatory messages.

