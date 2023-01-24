Dianne Buswell delights fans with change to appearance in new video The Strictly Come Dancing star has a new look!

Dianne Buswell debuted a new lock on Tuesday with a subtle but important change to her appearance. The Strictly dancer got a tragus piercing on her ear, as she shared in a video posted on Instagram.

Sharing the moment in a sweet montage of her day, the native Australian wrote: "It's a beautiful day [here] in Nottingham sun was shining it didn’t rain… got a piercing and I’m looking forward to performing tonight!"

The star's fans were quick to gush about their love for the change, with one writing: "Like your new piercing!"

Others added: "Ahhh, love this Di!! Your new piercing is so cute," and: "You're so spontaneous I love it!! Hope you're having a fab time!!"

Dianne is currently starring in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour and she brought some serious glamour to the event at the weekend – with all eyes on her vibrant gown.

On Sunday, the professional dancer treated her loyal fanbase to a stunning photo of herself rocking a bold emerald dress with the most flattering cinched-in waistline.

Dianne, 33, teamed her statement frock with classic pearl earrings, strappy heels and a sleek white manicure. She elevated her dazzling look with a chic chignon and a sweep of flawless makeup highlighting her naturally beautiful features.

Dianne with her boyfriend Joe Sugg

Alongside the snapshot, Dianne penned: "Christmas vibes! P.s it's 338 days until Christmas! [Christmas tree emoji]." Fans were quick to heap praise on the flame-haired star, with one writing: "Loving this green dress on you, absolutely stunning," while a second follower noted: "So so pretty!! Can't wait to see you next week".

"Stunning Dianne, hope you had a brilliant first show," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Utterly stunning!" followed by a trio of flame emojis.

The redheaded beauty's gorgeous update came after the TV star opened up about her long-term boyfriend, Joe Sugg. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Dianne revealed that the lovebirds relish spontaneous moments together.

