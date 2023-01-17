Strictly's Dianne Buswell celebrated secret wedding anniversary days after Australia trip

Following her busy few weeks competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2022, Dianne Buswell jetted to her native Australia to enjoy the Christmas break with her family.

Although the professional dancer – who was not accompanied by her boyfriend, Joe Sugg – shared a handful of stunning photos from her trip, fans may not have known that she secretly celebrated a wedding just days after returning to the UK.

On 9 January 2022, Dianne took to her Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous wedding photo of her parents Rina and Mark. It appears to have captured the newlyweds in their first dance, with her mother wearing a frilled white wedding dress with a lace-trimmed veil, while her father looked dapper in a tailcoat and bow tie as he grinned at the camera.

"Mum and dad, 40 years married," Dianne wrote at the time, adding a red heart emoji.

Dianne posted a throwback wedding photo of her parents in January 2022

This year, the dancer didn't mark the occasion publicly, instead choosing to reminisce about her holiday on 6 January by sharing a video montage of her family on Christmas Day and at the beach. She accompanied the clip with the message: "I love you all always and forever. My family thank you all so much for always being the best I’m so grateful and lucky to have you all. Until our next adventures together. UK I’m on my way x."

It's likely she privately wished her parents a happy anniversary since she was already back in the UK where she shares a home with Joe.

The professional dancer marked the end of her Australia trip on 6 January

Dianne and Joe met when they were paired on Strictly back in 2018, and she recently revealed he is one of the reasons she can't picture herself relocating to Perth, Australia.

She told HELLO!: "I do love it over here, and I love that all my family are here, but I honestly can’t see it happening any time soon. I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe’s there, and his family. I mean, never say never... but not right now."

