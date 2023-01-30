Wednesday actress Lisa Loring dead at 64 - everything we know about The Addams Family actress The star played the character of Wednesday Addams in the original The Addams Family show

Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday Addams in the original The Addams Family, has died aged 64.

Lisa passed away on Saturday following what Deadline reported as "a massive stroke".

News of Lisa's death was shared by her good friend Laure Jacobson on Facebook on Sunday.

WATCH: Lisa Loring dances around as the iconic Wednesday Addams

Loading the player...

In her post, Laure wrote: "It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.

"She had been on life support for 3 days", she continued. "Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night."

Since her death was announced on Sunday, tributes have poured in for the star who played the first onscreen adaptation of Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoon character Wednesday Addams from 1964 to 1966.

Lisa starred as Wednesday in the show's two seasons

The American actress was just six-years-old when she first played the popular character who has gone on to become the immensely successful show's most iconic feature. Wednesday was most recently seen on our screens in 2022, played by Jenna Ortega in Netflix's Wednesday.

Fans on Twitter responded to her death with much sadness: "So sad to hear the news about #LisaLoring this morning, such an amazing life… Another childhood icon lost. #RipLegend", wrote one individual.

"Rip dear Lisa Loring. Delightful in the role of the youngest member of The Addams Family, your iconic presence as the original Wednesday will forever be remembered…I hope you knew how much we loved you", another penned.

Lisa Loring pictured in 2019

Lisa's friend Laure wrote of her legacy: "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."

She continued: "Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories.

"RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun", Laure finished.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.