Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley in funeral speech The Duchess of York was good friends with the late star

Sarah Ferguson was one of the high-profile mourners at Lisa Marie Presley's funeral in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

Sarah, Duchess of York not only attended the moving ceremony, but also spoke to the crowd about her late friend, who she called "Sissy".

MORE: John Travolta shares heartbreaking new photo of Lisa Marie Presley following her death

She said: "We need to stoke our flames within to celebrate extraordinary Lisa Marie. I stand here with great honour, because we called each other Sissy.

"I've been here with you all for all your lives and I stand here with great honour. So Sissy, this is for you with affection".

WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

Loading the player...

She then spoke about the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "My late mother-in-law used to say 'That nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments because grief is the price we pay for love', and how right she was".

SEE: Lisa Marie Presley's poignant last footage revealed

MORE: Hollywood stars John Travolta and Tom Hanks pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following sudden death at 54

Sarah was joined in mourning Elvis Presley's only child at Graceland by Lisa Marie's family, her manager Jerry Schilling, Memphis Mayor A.C. Wharton and Austin Butler, who played Elvis in Baz Luhrman's recent biopic.

The Duchess paid tribute to her late friend

Musicians Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette performed at the ceremony, where Priscilla Presley also gave a brief eulogy, including a poem by her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough.

"She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart is the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love," she said on behalf of the 33-year-old.

Priscilla Presley gave a brief eulogy to her daughter

Riley's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, also read out a tribute from the star to her mother.

Lisa Marie passed away on 12 January after suffering a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. She is survived by her mother Priscilla and her three daughters: Riley and twins Finley and Harper, 14. Her son Benjamin sadly died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Lisa will be buried next to her son and father on the grounds of Graceland.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.