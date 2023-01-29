The Rookie star Annie Wersching dies aged 45 following cancer battle The 24 and Timeless star is survived by her husband and three children

The Rookie fans have been left devastated following the death of actress Annie Wersching.

The star's publicist confirmed the sad news to Deadline, revealing that the 45-year-old passed away after a battle with cancer.

Her husband of fourteen years, Stephen Full, issued a heartbreaking statement following her death on 29 January. They share three sons, Freddie, 12, as well as Ozzie and Archie, four.

In his statement, Stephen wrote: "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," adding: "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance."

He said: "She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

Anne was first diagnosed in 2020, though she continued working through her battle with cancer, most recently appearing on The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard.

The actress leaves behind her husband and three kids

Previously she was part of the cast of the cult-classic drama 24, as well as of Bosch and Timeless.

Her husband concluded his statement with the words: "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family…'"

Such sad news. Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in. Please donate if you are able. https://t.co/4DbSoC3dYa — Alexi Hawley (@AlexiHawley) January 29, 2023

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the star's family

Following the news, the late star and her family received condolences from those who worked with her. 24's director and producer Jon Cassar detailed in a heartfelt tribute: "My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away."

The Rookie's creator and showrunner, Alexi Hawley, wrote on Twitter: "Such sad news. Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in. Please donate if you are able," linking out to a GoFundMe set up to support the late star's family.

