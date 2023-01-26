Former NFL Detroit Lions player Jessie Lemonier dies aged 25

Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has passed away aged 25, according to a statement from the team. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," their statement read.

VIDEO: Stars gone too soon

Loading the player...

"Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Several NFL players and friends of his took to the comments section to express their condolences as well.

MORE: NFL star and Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman dies aged 31

TRENDING NOW: Fans express disappointment in NCIS Hawai'i as Yasmine Al-Bustami’s leave is extended

Jessie first signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a short stint in 2020 before moving on to the Lions, with whom he played in the 2021 season.

The Detroit Lions released a statement

He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer, but was released during training camp.

His agent Drew Smith told ESPN that the athlete and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together at the time.

MORE: Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin now awake and talking to teammates

ALSO POPULAR: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

Jessie was subsequently signed to the USFL's Houston Gamblers, but was traded to the Birmingham Stallions, whom he was scheduled to play with in the spring.

gone too soon.



our hearts are with jessie's family, friends and loved ones 💙 pic.twitter.com/v7Egt6p8va — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 26, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers also shared their condolences

The Chargers also posted a tribute to the player, commemorating his time with the team, simply writing: "Gone too soon. Our hearts are with jessie's family, friends and loved ones."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.