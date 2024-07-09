Kelly Ripa calls out 'monsters' as she addresses change to appearance rumors

Kelly Ripa is incredibly down-to-earth and real, resulting in a mass of fans who have followed her career for decades.

And this week, the Live star wasted no time in setting the record straight about her appearance, after being asked whether she'd had lip fillers.

The star took to Instagram to share footage - which can be viewed below - revealing the secret behind her fuller lips, as she told the "monsters" that it was simply down to clever makeup tricks.

Kelly Ripa sets the record straight on her lips

She wrote alongside the clip: "No, I didn’t get lip fillers. This is the lip trick you monsters."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "That’s amazing, I truly thought it was filler, which is fine, but this is a fantastic tip."

Another wrote: "Thank you so much!! I searched the internet for hours looking for this after you mentioned it on the show!" A third added: "Love this! Thanks for sharing, Looks amazing!"

Kelly often shares her personal beauty tips both on social media and on the show. She is also not afraid to try out new trends.

Back in May, she bravely went for two weeks without washing her hair in order to "oil train" it. She explained to her husband Mark Consuelos: "They call it oil-training your hair. Remember I did it on vacation? I took an entire vacation, two weeks, where I did not wash my hair. And I just applied oil to the ends of my hair."

Kelly admitted she found it difficult to begin with, saying: "The first three days, your hair looks disgusting. But then, something happens, where it suddenly looks amazing. Like you're in a Breck commercial. It's bouncing and behaving, it's settled into its dirtiness."

It worked a treat for Kelly too, who was happy with the end result. "I looked like a Westminster Dog," she said, referencing the dog competition show.

"It was like, giant hair. I went back to New Jersey in the '80s. It was just like, cascading hair."

When it comes to her natural beauty, Kelly is all for embracing it. As a result, she has considered going gray.

She told Mark on Live back in April: "My hair wants to be gray. "I just don't think, you know, you've seen my gray hair. It's not like a gorgeous silver or a pretty white. It's almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It's like colorless hair."