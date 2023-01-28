Amy Robach's daughters appear unfazed by mom 'moving on' from GMA3 The TV host has left GMA3 following a two month hiatus alongside T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach will not be returning to GMA3, but her daughters, Annalise and Ava, don't appear to be concerned.

Hours after it was revealed Amy and T.J. Holmes were "moving on" from the show, the mom-of-two's children took to social media with an update on their lives.

Both of Amy's daughters appeared carefree and full of life as her youngest, Annalise, posted snapshots of herself hugging a friend and Ava shared an image of New York City.

WATCH: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's awkward interview with T.J. Holmes before affair

Loading the player...

It has been a tumultuous time for Amy and her family as her marriage to Andrew Shue fell apart and she moved on with her married co-host, T.J.

Their romance was made public in November after they were photographed on a romantic vacation together.They were both placed on hiatus and have not appeared on GMA3 for two months.

MORE: Amy Robach leaves T.J. Holmes in NYC ahead of challenging anniversary

TRENDING NOW: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

A decision was made on January 27 and People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

Amy is very close to her two daughters

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

A mediation session was reportedly held on Thursday with executives from the network, with a decision on having them leave the show being the ultimate conclusion.

MORE: Amy Robach's tribute to T.J. Holmes following joint achievement

ALSO POPULAR: Meet NCIS star Sean Murray’s family - including famous daughter who starred on the show

Amy had been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. had been working with them since 2014. The pair have both been hosting together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy raised her children alongside her now estranged husband Andrew Shue

T.J. and his wife Marilee Fiebig - who share a ten-year-old daughter, Sabine - filed for divorce on 28 December. She broke her silence in a statement to Daily Mail in which her divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman spoke on her behalf.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," part of the statement read.

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.