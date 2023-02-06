Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shares engagement news – see the stunning photo Eminem's daughter is 27 years old

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers has announced her engagement news with her fans on social media. The podcast host and actress, 27, took to Instagram to share the exciting update with a series of photos showing her boyfriend Evan McClintock down on one knee as he popped the big question.

Another photo showed the happy couple popping open a bottle of champagne while the third and final image gave her fans a close-up of her beautiful ring, a yellow gold band with a stunning diamond.

WATCH: Artists arrive at the 2023 Grammy Awards in LA

Loading the player...

Hailie, who is the eldest child of the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, wrote in the caption: "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11," along with a ring and crying-faced emojis.

The star's fans were quick to heap their congratulatory messages in the comments section. One person wrote: "SHE'S GETTING MARRIED OMGGGG." While the singer and Eminem's former collaborator Skylar Grey said: "Omg congrats!!!!"

MORE: Eminem's family members revealed: his adopted children, ex-wife and more

MORE: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne receive joyous news days after retirement announcement

Hailie shared the images to her Instagram

Others made light of Hailie's very famous father with one writing: "Wonder if he asked the goat," as a second quipped: "Behold the bravest man in the world." Another added: "Did he pass the freestyle test tho?"

Hailie is Eminem's biological daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott. The former couple welcomed her on Christmas Day in 1995, but separated one year later, with the rapper moving back in with his mom while Kim and Hailie lived in a one-bedroom apartment.

Hailie is Eminem's eldest child

The multiple award-winning rapper is also father to Alaina Marie, the daughter of Kim Scott's late twin sister, Dawn. Eminem adopted her after her mother struggled with drug addiction. Sadly, Dawn died from an overdose in 2016 aged 41.

Stevie – born Whitney Scott Mathers – is Kim Scott's biological child from her relationship with tattoo artist Eric Harttner, who died in 2020 aged 40. He adopted them in 2005 after he and Kim rekindled their relationship, four years after their divorce.

Read more HELLO! US stories here