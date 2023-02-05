Savannah Guthrie quips about relatable parenting 'tragedy' as she shares glimpse into home life The Today host took to her Instagram Stories

Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram over the weekend to share a very relatable "tragedy" involving her lipstick palette and her eight-year-old daughter, Vale.

Posting a video to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Today host revealed that her little girl had gotten her hands on some of her beauty products.

In the first clip, she opened her Kosas blush and highlighter palette to find that the colors had been smudged a little. She wrote in the caption: "You know you have an eight-year-old girl when your makeup looks like this," alongside a teary-eyed emoji, while West Side Story's 'I Feel Pretty' played over the top.

In the next video, she flipped open her Westman Atelier lipstick palette to reveal that the product had also been played with. She captioned the clip: "TRAGEDY".

Vale isn't Savannah's only child as she and her husband, Michael Feldman, are also proud parents to six-year-old Charles.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, live together in New York and recently unveiled their plans to move from their Lower Manhattan apartment to a townhouse in the city.

Chatting to Wall Street Journal in January, Savannah admitted that when the time comes, it won't be easy to leave their home, which the family has listed for $7.1 million after living there for five years.

"My fingernails will be scraping against the glass leaving this apartment," she said of the condo, which was the first home she and Michael purchased together back when the TV star was pregnant with her second child, Charles.

Savannah's little girl got her hands on her mom's makeup

"I've never been one to like those humongous buildings where you walk in and you feel like you could be at a hotel," she added. "This is a small, sweet building."

Savannah and Michael also own a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in upstate New York, which they purchased for $2.7 million in 2014.

