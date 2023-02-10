Will Prince Harry be at the 2023 Super Bowl? All we know The Duke of Sussex attended the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie in 2022

Prince Harry has called California home for almost three years – so it's not surprising he has picked up a fondness for the NFL.

The British royal was photographed last year at the Super Bowl alongside his royal cousin Princess Eugenie and they both watched the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Harry even joined the Rams in their locker room afterward and held the Lombardi trophy.

But does his previous appearance mean that he will attend the Super Bowl again? There has been no official word on whether Harry is planning to turn up at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday, but his attendance in 2022 came as a surprise to many football fans.

It may have just been a one-off, considering he didn't have far to travel from his $14.7 million home in Montecito, with the journey by car taking just under two hours.

This year's Super Bowl is slightly further afield as it is being held in Glendale, Arizona, so Harry may decide against traveling to another state.

However, it will be a history-making game as Travis and Jason Kelce - who recently shared their sad family history - are the first pair of brothers in the NFL to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Harry and Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl

Jason, 35, is a football center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while his younger brother Travis, 33, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is also the first game where the two competing Quarterbacks are Black players - the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen (L) and Patrick (R) will make Super Bowl history

If Harry does decide to make an appearance, it could very well go unnoticed as it almost did last year as their presence was missed by photographers. But the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

Harry and Eugenie were pictured sitting in a private box but were almost disguised by their black face masks, which they wore in accordance with Los Angeles County rules for outdoor events attended by large audiences during COVID-19.

